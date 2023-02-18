Prince Andrew hopeful to join Meghan and Harry in America

Prince Andrew wishes to live in America.

Prince Andrew, like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, wishes to live in America.

According to an insider: “Andrew is less bothered than people think about losing his titles and official royal roles.

“He has been keenly keeping an eye on everything Harry and Meghan have been doing in America.

“They have managed to set up a new working life away from the Royal Family and that is something Andrew has been following very, very closely. He is very interested in the businesses and charity side of things, rather than doing anything on Netflix,” the noted.

Andrew was stripped of his patronages and military titles after being accused of se*ual assault.

