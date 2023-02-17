Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receives backlash from UK

Prince Harry will be rendered obsolete by Meghan’s objectives.

Tom Bower believes she is out for her own interests.

The royal couple is facing controversy in the United Kingdom.

According to a royal book, Prince Harry will be rendered obsolete by Meghan Markle’s objectives in the near future.

Tom Bower, author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors,” tells that the Duchess of Sussex is out for her own interests.

He added, “What’s interesting is the people she goes to. Who is going to maximise Meghan’s popularity, who’s going to make her really big and very rich?”

The author said, “They’re poor compared to their neighbours, and Meghan feels that more than anything.”

Tom Bower said, “That’s why she was so dissatisfied with Frogmore, she wanted a palace, not five cottages knocked into a small home in Windsor.”

