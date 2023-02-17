Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles’ Coronation on one condition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles’ Coronation on one condition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles’ Coronation on one condition

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles’ Coronation on one condition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles’ Coronation on one condition

Advertisement
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be among the 2,000-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey.
  • There are several issues, including strained relations between Harry and his family.
  • It is understood that Harry wishes to meet with King Charles and Prince William to discuss their differences.
Advertisement

One of the most contentious issues surrounding King Charles’ Coronation is whether his son and daughter-in-law will attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to decide whether they will travel to the United Kingdom for the historic event, which will take place on May 6, this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be among the 2,000-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey, and a star-studded concert will take place at Windsor Castle as part of a busy bank holiday weekend.

However, with less than three months until the event, sources close to the Sussexes have told The Mirror that they are unsure whether they will attend in person.

There are several issues, including strained relations between Harry and his family, and the historic event falls on Archie’s birthday.

According to sources, Harry and Meghan’s attendance is contingent on one simple demand.

Advertisement

It is understood that Harry wishes to meet with King Charles and Prince William to discuss their differences.

“Harry has been very clear, and his position hasn’t shifted – he isn’t going to come if he believes the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral,” a source said.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and that it’s up to them, but nothing has changed so far.”

The Duke of Sussex also accused his father, King Charles, of saying things that “simply weren’t true” while the late Queen “sat there and took it all in”.

Also Read

Royal Family ignores Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s request
Royal Family ignores Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s request

Meghan and Prince Harry have been shunned by their royal relatives. Royals...

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'dumb and stupid'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'dumb and stupid'
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in new pictures
Sumbul Iqbal exudes elegance in new pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story