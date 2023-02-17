Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles’ Coronation on one condition

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be among the 2,000-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey.

There are several issues, including strained relations between Harry and his family.

It is understood that Harry wishes to meet with King Charles and Prince William to discuss their differences.

Advertisement

One of the most contentious issues surrounding King Charles’ Coronation is whether his son and daughter-in-law will attend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to decide whether they will travel to the United Kingdom for the historic event, which will take place on May 6, this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be among the 2,000-strong congregation at Westminster Abbey, and a star-studded concert will take place at Windsor Castle as part of a busy bank holiday weekend.

However, with less than three months until the event, sources close to the Sussexes have told The Mirror that they are unsure whether they will attend in person.

There are several issues, including strained relations between Harry and his family, and the historic event falls on Archie’s birthday.

According to sources, Harry and Meghan’s attendance is contingent on one simple demand.

Advertisement

It is understood that Harry wishes to meet with King Charles and Prince William to discuss their differences.

“Harry has been very clear, and his position hasn’t shifted – he isn’t going to come if he believes the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral,” a source said.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and that it’s up to them, but nothing has changed so far.”

The Duke of Sussex also accused his father, King Charles, of saying things that “simply weren’t true” while the late Queen “sat there and took it all in”.

Also Read Royal Family ignores Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s request Meghan and Prince Harry have been shunned by their royal relatives. Royals...

Advertisement