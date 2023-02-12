Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave royal drama behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave royal drama behind

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave royal drama behind

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to focus on their future.
  • Harry and Meghan will stop assaulting the royal family.
  • Tehy will pursue new initiatives and expand their Archewell.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will focus on their future rather than assaulting the royal family.

According to the publication, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to usher in a new era in the coming months.

According to the report, the couple intends to pursue new initiatives and expand their Archewell brand while remaining separate from the Firm.

According to royal analyst Afua Hagan, Meghan and Harry will “will shift towards look-forward projects which will be “less about what happened to them before” and more about their new content – such as supporting charitable causes and building Archewell.”

She stated that the couple’s future interviews will be focused on these new endeavours, and there will be no need to discuss the Royal Family as they have in the past.

The news comes after Prince Harry made serious charges against the royal family in his book Spare.

Prior to the publication of the book, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told their tale in a Netflix documentary.

Also Read

Prince Harry discusses ‘money matters’ of royal family
Prince Harry discusses ‘money matters’ of royal family

Harry's 'Spare' discusses the importance of money in Royal Family. Harry reveals...

