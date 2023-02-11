Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Foundation receives anonymous donation

The Archewell Foundation received $13 million in donations.

Donations were received by an anonymous affluent person.

Said anonymous person donated $10 million.

In 2021, the Archewell Foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acquired a major portion of its funding from a single source.

According to Omid Scobie, a royal correspondent and co-author of an authorized biography of Meghan and Harry, the organisation received $13 million in donations in its first year of operation.

At the end of January, the couple’s non-profit organization released its impact report.

The author of “Finding Freedom” claimed the charity donated $3m in grants across a number of topics Meghan and Harry have been focused on in recent years – including vaccination fairness, refugee resettlement, relief centers and the construction of a “better online world”.

According to an investigation, Archewell had one exceptionally generous donor to thank for the money earned in the first full year of operation, since this anonymous affluent person alone donated $10 million.

