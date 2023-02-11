Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Foundation receives anonymous donation
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Foundation receives anonymous donation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Foundation receives anonymous donation

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Foundation receives anonymous donation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Foundation receives anonymous donation

Advertisement
  • The Archewell Foundation received $13 million in donations.
  • Donations were received by an anonymous affluent person.
  • Said anonymous person donated $10 million.
Advertisement

In 2021, the Archewell Foundation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle acquired a major portion of its funding from a single source.

According to Omid Scobie, a royal correspondent and co-author of an authorized biography of Meghan and Harry, the organisation received $13 million in donations in its first year of operation.

At the end of January, the couple’s non-profit organization released its impact report.

The author of “Finding Freedom” claimed the charity donated $3m in grants across a number of topics Meghan and Harry have been focused on in recent years – including vaccination fairness, refugee resettlement, relief centers and the construction of a “better online world”.

According to an investigation, Archewell had one exceptionally generous donor to thank for the money earned in the first full year of operation, since this anonymous affluent person alone donated $10 million.

Also Read

Meghan Markle refuted by Kate Middleton’s outburst of hugs
Meghan Markle refuted by Kate Middleton’s outburst of hugs

The Princess of Wales has had a busy week of engagements. She...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Shahid Kapoor clarifies, 'I never said that, my wife sits for narrations'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story