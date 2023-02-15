Prince Harry assured he is ‘only a plane crash away’ from becoming King

Prince Harry was upset with delay in his wedding
Prince Harry wished for a family of his own but was left...
Prince Harry was reminded that if his brother and family are killed in an aircraft crash, he might still be King.
Back in the day, Harry, who is now fifth in line to the throne, overheard a courtier whisper about his status and destiny.
In his memoir ‘Spare,’ he writes: “I’d once heard a courtier say that when you were fifth or sixth in line you were ‘only a plane crash away.’ I couldn’t imagine living that way.”
He then describes how a journalist tried to get under his skin when Princess Charlotte was born.
“The journalist persisted. Didn’t the birth make me question my choices? Choices? Isn’t it time you settled down? Well, uh— People are starting to compare you to Bridget Jones. I thought: Are they really? Bridget Jones, ay? The journalist waited. It’ll happen, I assured him, or her, I can’t recall the face, only the preposterous line of questioning. When, kind sir, do you plan to wive? It will happen when it happens, I said, the way you’d assure a naggy auntie,” Harry added.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.