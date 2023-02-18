Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry criticized for hypocrite comments about ‘privacy’
Prince Harry criticized for hypocrite comments about ‘privacy’

Prince Harry criticized for hypocrite comments about ‘privacy’

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry criticized for hypocrite comments about ‘privacy’

Prince Harry should be searched for Netflix wire at the coronation

Advertisement
  • Angela Levin slammed Prince Harry for whining about ‘privacy’.
  •  Prince Harry complained about public’s need to know every detail.
  • He admitted that he wet himself hours before meeting his future bride.
Advertisement

Angela Levin, a royal novelist, slammed Prince Harry after hearing him whine about the public’s want to know every single detail about what goes on behind the scenes.

She wrote in response to the 2016 video, “I doubt anyone wanted to read in Spare about him wetting his pants b4 meeting Meghan for the first time.”

In the video, Harry can be heard on The Andrew Marr Show saying: “Everyone has a right to their privacy and a lot of the members of the general public get it. But sadly in some areas, there’s this incessant need to find out every little detail that goes on behind the scenes. It’s unnecessary. The private life has to be private and I hope people respect that.”

In his book Spare, Prince Harry admitted that he wet himself hours before meeting his future bride, Meghan Markle, for their first date.

Also Read

Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan
Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan

Harry pays close attention to what is written about him and wife....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly parted ways 
Vishal Batra expresses his thoughts on Sidharth & Kiara marriage
Vishal Batra expresses his thoughts on Sidharth & Kiara marriage
Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones
Hansika Motwani responds to claims that her mother injected her with hormones
Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users
Islamabad leopard incident angers social media users
Princess Diana's former butler willing to share her 'secret'
Princess Diana's former butler willing to share her 'secret'
Anupam responds to Prakash Raj's criticism of The Kashmir Files as a
Anupam responds to Prakash Raj's criticism of The Kashmir Files as a "nonsense film"
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story