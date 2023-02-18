Prince Harry criticized for hypocrite comments about ‘privacy’

Journalist says Prince Harry reads everything about him and Meghan
Harry pays close attention to what is written about him and wife....
Angela Levin, a royal novelist, slammed Prince Harry after hearing him whine about the public’s want to know every single detail about what goes on behind the scenes.
She wrote in response to the 2016 video, “I doubt anyone wanted to read in Spare about him wetting his pants b4 meeting Meghan for the first time.”
In the video, Harry can be heard on The Andrew Marr Show saying: “Everyone has a right to their privacy and a lot of the members of the general public get it. But sadly in some areas, there’s this incessant need to find out every little detail that goes on behind the scenes. It’s unnecessary. The private life has to be private and I hope people respect that.”
In his book Spare, Prince Harry admitted that he wet himself hours before meeting his future bride, Meghan Markle, for their first date.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.