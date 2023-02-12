Advertisement
  Prince Harry criticized for not 'confronting' Queen over 'family's legacy of oppression
  • Prince Harry should have confronted Queen Elizabeth II.
  • Harry criticized for not confronting family’s legacy of oppression.
  • This admission was made by filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij.
Instead, Prince Harry warned that his choice to publish a memoir would be ‘hailed’ if he had ‘confronted’ Queen Elizabeth II about his family’s record of colonialism and tyranny.

This admission was made by filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij in an op-ed.

He thinks, “I would have been the first in line to buy Harry’s Spare if he had confronted his grandmother — the late Queen Elizabeth II — on his family’s legacy of colonialism, global imperialism and oppression, and had written about that in the book.”

“But to force-feed information like how Harry’s son, Archie, was not offered taxpayer-funded protection by the royal family is ludicrous and fails to garner my sympathy.”

