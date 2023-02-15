Advertisement
  • Prince Harry demands meeting with King Charles and William ahead coronation
  • Harry and Meghan indecisive about attending Charles’ Coronation.
  • Prince Harry not expected to play any formal role.
  • Meghan Markle wanting to reconcile with her family.
Before travelling to Britain for the coronation, Prince Harry is said to wish to meet with King Charles and Prince William.

According to insiders close to the pair, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still indecisive about attending King Charles’ Coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be asked to attend the 2,000 guests at the Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6, according to the site, though Harry is not anticipated to play any formal role.

According to a magazine neither the King nor Prince William have talked to Harry and Meghan about their presence at the historic ceremony.

A source reveals, “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered. He isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.”

The source said “He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

