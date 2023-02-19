Prince Harry devastated by King Charles’ rejection

Advertisement
King Charles reacts to Prince Harry’s shocking revelations

  • King Charles III is said to have left his son Prince Harry upset.
  • King Charles III denied his request to sit together before the Coronation.
  • Harry launched himself on the publicity trail by releasing his memoir Spare.
King Charles III is said to have left his son Prince Harry upset by denying his request to sit together before the Coronation.

The next British king, who has never been known to gamble, seems to be playing cleverly against the California-based pair and will not be caving in to his bolter of a son’s top demand.

The 74-year-old king and his older son, Prince William, do not appear to be ensnared by the Sussexes’ apparent attempt to drag them into a media battle, as the senior royals have allegedly denied the Duke’s request to convene a meeting to discuss the concerns.

According to experts, Harry launched himself on the publicity trail in January by releasing his memoir Spare, which depicted Charles as a floundering, flop of a father, Prince William as a bullying, jealous brother, and Kate, Princess of Wales, as a wintry sort who would never lend Meghanher breadmaker.

A friend of King Charles says: “Charles adores Harry and wishes he could be present.

“Neither the King nor Prince William have spoken directly to Harry and Meghan about their attendance at the event,” the news outlet reports.

The rejection of King Charles and William to accept Harry is being interpreted as a further blow to Archie and Lilibet’s parents. According to a source close to Harry and Meghan, the recent action by the Palace has worsened the Sussexes’ already strained relationship with the royal family.

According to a media outlet quoting a friend, members of the royal family expect Harry and Meghan to attend the Coronation, although some analysts believe the former Suits star and her husband will not attend the King’s historic ceremony.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to learn from from Camilla and King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to learn from from Camilla and King Charles

Harry and Meghan encouraged to learn from Charles and his wife. Camilla...

