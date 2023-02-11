Prince Harry discusses dark side of royal engagements

Prince Harry discusses the negative aspects of the British Royal Family.

Prince Harry discusses the darker aspects of the British Royal Family. The Duke of Sussex discusses how each member of the Royal Family competes with one another in the Court Circular.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry writes: “The Court Circular was an ancient document, but it had lately morphed into a circular firing squad. It didn’t create the feelings of competitiveness that ran in my family, but it amplified them, weaponized them. Though none of us ever spoke about the Court Circular directly, or mentioned it by name, that only created more tension under the surface, which built invisibly as the last day of the calendar year approached.”

He then explained how the document helps determine each member of the Royal Family’s monetary worth.

He starts: “Certain family members had become obsessed, feverishly striving to have the highest number of official engagements recorded in the Circular each year, no matter what, and they’d succeeded largely by including things that weren’t, strictly speaking, engagements, recording public interactions that were mere blips, the kinds of things Willy and I wouldn’t dream of including. Which was essentially why the Court Circular was a joke.”

