Prince Harry forgot about his ‘anxiety’ at South Pole trip

Prince Harry felt tranquil and at peace when he went on a trip.

He later detailed his acute panic attacks and mental health experiences.

Harry discusses mental health experience following Princess Diana’s death.

Prince Harry acknowledges that he forgot about his anxiousness during his time at the South Pole.

In his biography ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex discusses how he felt tranquil and at peace when he decided to go on a trip on his 29th birthday.

The father-of-two writes about his feelings from the beginning: “The silence was holy—not a bird, not a car, not a tree—but it was only one part of the larger, all-encompassing nothingness. No smells, no wind, no sharp corners or distinct features to distract from the endless and insanely beautiful vista.”

He added: “I walked off to be by myself for a few moments. I’d never been anywhere half so peaceful. Overcome with joy, I did a headstand. Months and months of anxiety passed away…for a few minutes.”

Earlier in the book, Harry detailed his acute panic attacks and mental health experience following Princess Diana’s death.

