Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry gives his accent the ‘American touch’

Prince Harry gives his accent the ‘American touch’

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry gives his accent the ‘American touch’

Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry’s voice and language pattern have significantly changed.
  • This is likely due to him dropping Received Pronunciation (RP).
  • His ‘new’ accent is more commonly referred to as an ‘Estuary English’ accent.
Advertisement

According to linguistic specialists, UK King Charles III’s younger son Prince Harry’s voice and language pattern have significantly changed after he relocated to the United States in 2020.

“Since moving to the US, Harry’s once traditional, royal accent has taken on a more laid back tone, which, to some, might sound like an Americanisation of his accent,” language study site Babbel specialists believe.

“However it’s more likely due to him dropping Received Pronunciation (RP), which is often the world’s idea of the ‘perfect’ British accent, also referred to as the Queen’s English. Many aren’t aware that the Royal Family has, in the past, been obligated to use RP when speaking publicly, however since Harry moved to the US, we are seeing him develop his own persona in front of the camera, which includes presenting his unforced, natural voice,” they continued.

“What we’re seeing as Harry’s ‘new’ accent is more commonly referred to as an ‘Estuary English’ accent, a well-spoken accent typical of London and the South East of England which is less rigid in its pronunciation than RP, but is still common amongst the upper class. Although Estuary English shares a handful of similarities with the American accent (dropping of ‘t’s and the use of contractions like ‘gonna’), it is more likely that Harry simply speaks with Estuary English naturally, and we’re noticing the difference because Harry is embracing his life outside the Royal Family.”

They further said: “It’s clear that Harry is beginning to borrow a selection of popular American slang and phrases (‘pop the hood’, ‘you guys’), although it’s unsurprising considering he’s been living in the US since March 2020.”

Also Read

Prince Harry devastated by King Charles’ rejection
Prince Harry devastated by King Charles’ rejection

King Charles III is said to have left his son Prince Harry...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'The one that got away' Penn Badgley recalls auditioning for 'Breaking Bad'
'The one that got away' Penn Badgley recalls auditioning for 'Breaking Bad'
Manish Malhotra shares loved-up clicks of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 
Manish Malhotra shares loved-up clicks of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 
Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival
Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival
The coronation of King Charles to deliver 12 new musical pieces
The coronation of King Charles to deliver 12 new musical pieces
Priyanka Chopra finally posts Malti's pictures on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra finally posts Malti's pictures on Instagram
King Charles say no to face-to-face meeting with Prince Harry
King Charles say no to face-to-face meeting with Prince Harry
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story