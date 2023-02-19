Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan erased from Queen’s Commonwealth Trust website

Prince Harry, Meghan erased from Queen’s Commonwealth Trust website

Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle have suffered another huge setback following accusations that they have been ignored by King Charles and Prince William.

According a report, Meghan and Harry have been deleted off the Queen’s Commonwealth Foundation website as part of its relaunch.

Prior to their retirement as senior working royals, Harry and Meghan served as president and vice president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), which was established in April 2018.

‘Harry and Meghan,’ the Netflix docuseries on the California-based royal couple, has been cancelled after they took aim at the Commonwealth in it.

Originally, it was reported that King Charles and Prince William had turned down Prince Harry’s request for a meeting in exchange for attending the coronation in May.

