Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally settling in the US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally settling in the US

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally settling in the US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally settling in the US

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to create more content.
  • Harry and Meghan expected to make a commercial move.
  • After their Netflix series and Spare, they are well-liked by Americans.
Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to create more content.

According to public relations expert Mayah Riaz, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are well-liked by Americans.

She stated: “It would be naive to not expect Harry and Meghan to make a commercial move post their Netflix series and Spare.

“The Netflix series was tailored for the American audience and it shows that there is an appetite for the Duke and Duchess in the States.”

“Meghan had a career before moving to the Royal Family.

“Now that they are not working royals, should she not make a move back into the TV? I don’t think so,” she asks.

Advertisement

Also Read

Meghan Markle’s comment on William and Kate’s wedding
Meghan Markle’s comment on William and Kate’s wedding

She became a member of the Royal Family herself. She made the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ali Zafar & Danyal Zafar release their first duet song 'Raat Din’
Ali Zafar & Danyal Zafar release their first duet song 'Raat Din’
Gigi Hadid sobs when discussing her trauma in a recent interview
Gigi Hadid sobs when discussing her trauma in a recent interview
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation
Why Meghan Markle would want to attend King Charles coronation
Kylie Jenner has no plans to get along with her Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner has no plans to get along with her Travis Scott
Bushra Ansari opens up about slapping Yumna zaidi in 'Tere Bin'
Bushra Ansari opens up about slapping Yumna zaidi in 'Tere Bin'
Aditya was tricked into joining the series by The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra
Aditya was tricked into joining the series by The Romantics director Smriti Mundhra
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story