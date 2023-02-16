Prince Harry, Meghan Markle finally settling in the US

Meghan Markle’s comment on William and Kate’s wedding
She became a member of the Royal Family herself. She made the...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to create more content.
According to public relations expert Mayah Riaz, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are well-liked by Americans.
She stated: “It would be naive to not expect Harry and Meghan to make a commercial move post their Netflix series and Spare.
“The Netflix series was tailored for the American audience and it shows that there is an appetite for the Duke and Duchess in the States.”
“Meghan had a career before moving to the Royal Family.
“Now that they are not working royals, should she not make a move back into the TV? I don’t think so,” she asks.
