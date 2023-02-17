Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as ‘dumb and stupid’

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle viciously humiliated.
  • Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle branded as ‘dumb and stupid’.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are featured in the second episode of the show.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were viciously humiliated in the newest episode of South Park when the couple were branded as ‘dumb and stupid’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are featured in the second episode of the show’s new 26th season when one character states they are “sick of hearing about them”.

“The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town,” according to the episode’s synopsis.

Although referencing the Duke, some true fans can’t believe how far the successful adult television show has gone with some of the speech.

Kyle, the main character in the episode, is heard saying: “It seriously is driving me crazy. I’m sick of hearing about them but I can’t get away from them!”

“They’re everywhere. In my f****ing face,” he adds while all of the characters are sitting around their school’s dining hall – discussing ‘prince and his wife’.

Stan replies: “Look, Kyle, we just kind of don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife.”

Stan, Kyle, Eric, and Kenny are defined as “four foul-mouthed friends who live in South Park” in the hit Comedy Central show. Trey Parker and Matt Stone invented it, and Brian Graden refined it.

Many of people have commented on the Harry and Meghan show on social media, with some even claiming they would watch it just for their mention.

