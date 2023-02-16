Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pulled in Hollywood dealmaker

Articles
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must arrange funds.
  • Harry and Meghan depending on funds continue their lifestyle in the US.
  • Harry and Meghan may need help from dealmaker Adam Lilling.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hired Hollywood dealmaker Adam Lilling.

Jane Moore, in response to the claims, stated that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must arrange monies to continue their lifestyle in the United States.

The 60-year-old wrote in a piece: “[Adam] Lilling has an excellent track record with other ‘celebrities’ (because that’s what H[and]M are now), but what if he hasn’t taken them on?

“In pursuit of maintaining the life to which they have become accustomed and need ongoing funds for, they might search elsewhere for help.

“And look how that turned out for Uncle Andrew with his financier chum Jeffrey,” she added.

