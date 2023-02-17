Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on Met Gala

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to become Hollywood royalty.

They were recently photographed with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to become Hollywood royalty by attending the Met Gala this year.

The ex-royals were recently photographed at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal ceremony, marking their first public appearance since the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare was released.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Courteney Cox, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, and others attended the gala, which was initially meant to be Portia’s 50th birthday party.

Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi, hosts of the Royally Us podcast, speculate that Harry and Meghan will now be spotted at more Hollywood events as they aim to become part of the “A-List Hollywood circuit.”

Garibaldi said, “It was definitely an A-List Hollywood guestlist and I think that’s where Harry and Meghan want to find themselves — on that A-List Hollywood circuit.”

“I think this is the first of many times we’re going to see Harry and Meghan in these A-List circuits,” she added.

“I would keep an eye out on things like the Met Gala, the big red carpets this year, to see where they are going to find their place in the celebrity minefield.”

Ross added to this, “I totally agree with you. I think they are going to be making their Met Gala debut this year, for sure.”

