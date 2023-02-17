Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on Met Gala

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on Met Gala

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on Met Gala

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to appear on Met Gala

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to become Hollywood royalty.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend the Met Gala this year.
  • They were recently photographed with Ellen DeGeneres and her wife.
Advertisement

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to become Hollywood royalty by attending the Met Gala this year.

The ex-royals were recently photographed at Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s vow renewal ceremony, marking their first public appearance since the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare was released.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Courteney Cox, Kris Jenner, Jennifer Aniston, and others attended the gala, which was initially meant to be Portia’s 50th birthday party.

Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi, hosts of the Royally Us podcast, speculate that Harry and Meghan will now be spotted at more Hollywood events as they aim to become part of the “A-List Hollywood circuit.”

Garibaldi said, “It was definitely an A-List Hollywood guestlist and I think that’s where Harry and Meghan want to find themselves — on that A-List Hollywood circuit.”

“I think this is the first of many times we’re going to see Harry and Meghan in these A-List circuits,” she added.

Advertisement

“I would keep an eye out on things like the Met Gala, the big red carpets this year, to see where they are going to find their place in the celebrity minefield.”

Ross added to this, “I totally agree with you. I think they are going to be making their Met Gala debut this year, for sure.”

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receives backlash from UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receives backlash from UK

Prince Harry will be rendered obsolete by Meghan's objectives. Tom Bower believes...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu refuses song in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles' Coronation on one condition
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles' Coronation on one condition
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
Shehzada box office: Trade experts predict a weak 6 crore opening for the film
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Aiman Khan looks ravishing in white outfit
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Mashal Khan shares captivating photos with her fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'dumb and stupid'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labelled as 'dumb and stupid'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story