Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step into TV and film industry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step into TV and film industry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step into TV and film industry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to step into TV and film industry

  • Harry and Meghan expected to transition into TV and film industries.
  • Harry and Meghan hires a Hollywood dealmaker.
  • Mayah Riaz predicts the public in the UK will oppose them.
According to a public relations specialist, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excited to enter the TV and film industries after hiring a Hollywood dealmaker.

Mayah Riaz, a top celebrity publicity guru, revealed to The Mirror that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will most likely “transition” into television.

“It would be naive to not expect Harry and Meghan to make a commercial move post their Netflix series and Spare.

“The Netflix series was tailored for the American audience and it shows that there is an appetite for the Duke and Duchess in the states,” the expert tells the outlet.

Mayah explained: “Meghan had a career before moving into the Royal Family.

“Now that they are not working Royals, should this mean that she should not make a move back into TV? I don’t think so.”

She added: “She may not take a role in a long-running series. However, I absolutely can see her making a cameo.”

The expert however predicts that ” the majority of the public in the UK will hate them making any sort of commercial moves.

“But what do they expect? They need to work, their security bill runs into the millions and they, rightly so, are not taking a penny from UK taxpayers.”

Meghan Markle’s comment on William and Kate’s wedding
Meghan Markle’s comment on William and Kate’s wedding

She became a member of the Royal Family herself. She made the...

