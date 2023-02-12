Advertisement
  Prince Harry, Meghan Markle use Ellen DeGeneres for own benefit
Articles
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recruits a Hollywood power broker.
  • Adam Lilling, to help their careers after they leave the Royal Family.
  • Mr Lilling is renowned as Hollywood’s top dealmaker.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are apparently utilizing their Hollywood contacts to strike another lucrative agreement that will help their careers after they leave the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recruited a Hollywood power broker. Ellen DeGeneres is said to have introduced the pair to Adam Lilling.

According to Page Six, Lilling is renowned as Hollywood’s top dealmaker and has worked with the entrepreneur for numerous years.

Last week, Harry, Meghan, and Mr Lilling were spotted talking during Ms DeGeneres’ surprise vow renewal to Portia de Rossi in the Duke and Duchess’ hometown of Montecito. The Duke was spotted presenting him to another visitor.

Mr Lilling and his business partner Amanda Groves were named in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top deal-makers of 2022” in December, along with 43 other power players “who brokered big-ticket pacts, cultivated content and built brands from scratch amid the streaming wars”. He’s also collaborated with Ellen, Matthew McConaughey, and a slew of other A-listers.

It arose as speculation grew about what Lilibet and Archie’s parents would do next following the publishing of Harry’s memoir Spare and their multimillion-dollar Netflix documentary.

Also Read

Prince Harry forgot about his ‘anxiety’ at South Pole trip
Prince Harry forgot about his ‘anxiety’ at South Pole trip

Prince Harry felt tranquil and at peace when he went on a...

