Prince Harry opens up about trekking experience at South Pole

Prince Harry is speaking out about a sobering experience he had when trekking with a group in South Pol.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex writes how he refrained from talking about his personal experience because he noticed fellow walkers suffering during the journey.

He writes, “Trekking across sastrugi with a broken toe? Maybe this could be an event at the International Warrior Games, I thought. But any time I felt tempted to complain—about my toe, my fatigue, anything—I had only to glance at my fellow walkers.”

Harry then shared: “I was directly behind a Scottish soldier named Duncan, who had no legs. Behind me, an American soldier named Ivan was blind. So not one whinge would be heard from me, I vowed.”

Harry celebrated his 29th birthday with a vacation to Antarctica.

