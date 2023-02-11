Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry opens up about trekking experience at South Pole

Prince Harry opens up about trekking experience at South Pole

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry opens up about trekking experience at South Pole

Prince Harry opens up about trekking experience at South Pole

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry experienced a sobering experience while trekking.
  • He refrained from complaining due to his fellow walkers’ suffering.
  • He celebrated his 29th birthday with a vacation to Antarctica.
Advertisement

Prince Harry is speaking out about a sobering experience he had when trekking with a group in South Pol.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex writes how he refrained from talking about his personal experience because he noticed fellow walkers suffering during the journey.

He writes, “Trekking across sastrugi with a broken toe? Maybe this could be an event at the International Warrior Games, I thought. But any time I felt tempted to complain—about my toe, my fatigue, anything—I had only to glance at my fellow walkers.”

Harry then shared: “I was directly behind a Scottish soldier named Duncan, who had no legs. Behind me, an American soldier named Ivan was blind. So not one whinge would be heard from me, I vowed.”

Harry celebrated his 29th birthday with a vacation to Antarctica.

Also Read

Prince Harry forgot about his ‘anxiety’ at South Pole trip
Prince Harry forgot about his ‘anxiety’ at South Pole trip

Prince Harry felt tranquil and at peace when he went on a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Ayeza Khan is enjoying her vacation with favourite people
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story