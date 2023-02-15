Prince Harry praises the ‘glow’ of Queen Elizabeth’s crown

The crown of Queen Elizabeth II piqued Prince Harry’s interest.

The crown of Queen Elizabeth II piqued Prince Harry’s interest. In his biography, ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex remembers his mind-boggling impression of Her Majesty’s headpiece.

He writes, “So this was Granny’s crown, and hers alone, and now I remembered her telling me how unbelievably heavy it had been the first time they set it upon her head. It looked heavy. It also looked magical. The more we stared, the brighter it got—was that possible? And the glow was seemingly internal.”

Harry goes on to describe the ornament:“The jewels did their part, but the crown seemed to possess some inner energy source, something beyond the sum of its parts, its jeweled band, its golden fleurs-delis, its crisscrossing arches and gleaming cross. And of course its ermine base. You couldn’t help but feel that a ghost, encountered late at night inside the Tower, might have a similar glow.”

