Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry recalls ‘broken toe’ incident from birthday party
Prince Harry recalls ‘broken toe’ incident from birthday party

Prince Harry recalls ‘broken toe’ incident from birthday party

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry recalls ‘broken toe’ incident from birthday party

Prince Harry recalls ‘broken toe’ incident from birthday party

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry recalls breaking his toe at the South Pole.
  • Harry broke his toe while celebrating his birthday.
  • Harry was determined not to let the team down.
Advertisement

Prince Harry recalls breaking his toe while celebrating his birthday at the South Pole.

The Duke of Sussex explains how a large chair crashed on his foot a few days before his trip, causing him to injure his foot.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ he writes:“We got back onto the plane, flew to the starting point of the trek. As we began walking, at last, I remembered: Oh, yeah, my toe’s broken. Just recently, in fact. A boys’ weekend in Norfolk. We drank and smoked and partied till dawn, and then, while trying to reassemble one of the rooms we’d rearranged, I dropped a heavy chair with brass wheels onto my foot.”

Harry, on the other hand, shook off his discomfort and began his quest.

“Silly injury. But debilitating. I could barely walk. No matter, I was determined not to let the team down,” he noted.

Advertisement

Also Read

Kate Middleton was annoyed by ‘third wheel’ Prince Harry
Kate Middleton was annoyed by ‘third wheel’ Prince Harry

Prince Harry wrote  that Kate gave him the cold shoulder. Prince Harry...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story