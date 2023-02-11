Prince Harry recalls ‘broken toe’ incident from birthday party

Prince Harry recalls breaking his toe at the South Pole.

The Duke of Sussex explains how a large chair crashed on his foot a few days before his trip, causing him to injure his foot.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ he writes:“We got back onto the plane, flew to the starting point of the trek. As we began walking, at last, I remembered: Oh, yeah, my toe’s broken. Just recently, in fact. A boys’ weekend in Norfolk. We drank and smoked and partied till dawn, and then, while trying to reassemble one of the rooms we’d rearranged, I dropped a heavy chair with brass wheels onto my foot.”

"Silly injury. But debilitating. I could barely walk. No matter, I was determined not to let the team down," he noted.

