Prince Harry recalls William helping him with his first panic attack

Prince Harry discusses his first panic attack with his elder brother.

He writes about his experience in his memoir ‘Spare’.

He reveals that Willy knew something was up and told him he needed help.

Along with Prince William, Prince Harry is speaking out about his first panic episode.

The Duke of Sussex discusses his first mental breakdown with his elder brother and his wife, Kate Middleton.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ Harry writes: “He’d been present for my very first panic attack. With Kate. We were driving out to a polo match in Gloucestershire, in their Range Rover. I was in the back and Willy peered at me in the rearview.”

He added: “He saw me sweating, red-faced. You all right, Harold? No, I wasn’t. It was a trip of several hours and every few miles I wanted to ask him to pull over so I could jump out and try to catch my breath.”

“He knew something was up, something bad. He’d told me that day or soon after that I needed help,” Harry reveals.

