Prince Harry refuses stop with ‘Spare’ as his last words

The Duke of Sussex is determined to make Spare his last book.

Royal analysts anticipate there will be more tell-alls in the future.

Nicholas Owen warned that if not careful, he could become a one-trick pony.

Because the Duke appears ‘determined’ that the disclosures made in Spare are ‘not his last words,’ royal analysts anticipate there will be ‘more tell-alls’ in the future.

Former royal journalist and novelist Nicholas Owen made these confessions.

Mr Owen told the publication, “He’s obviously determined that the book shouldn’t be the last word.”

“This touches frankly on one of the most important things I think about, Harry, Meghan and everything else, what are they going to do next.”

“It’s all very well spilling out all that stuff, how angry you are with your family and how miserable your childhood has been and all that stuff. But, you know, if you’re not careful, you’re going to be a one-trick pony.”

He also cautioned before concluding, “You’ve got to find something else to tell the world, some other way to make money.”

