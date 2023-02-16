Prince Harry relied on ‘meditation’ to deal with PTSD

Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ discusses the methods he used to cope with stress.

The methods includes meditation and asking for help.

The memoir of Prince Harry is now available in bookstores.

Advertisement

Prince Harry discusses the Methods he used to deal with stress. In his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex says that one therapist informed him he had ‘post-traumatic’ stress disorder.

He writes: “One therapist said off-handedly that I was clearly suffering from post-traumatic stress, and that rang a bell. It got me moving, I thought, in the right direction.”

Harry also discusses the significance of meditation: “Another thing that seemed to work was meditation. It quietened my racing mind, brought a degree of calm. I wasn’t one to pray, Nature was still my God, but in my worst moments I’d shut my eyes and be still. Sometimes I’d also ask for help, though I was never sure whom I was asking.”

The memoir of Prince Harry is now available in bookstores.

Also Read Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit Harry and William had a disagreement over Harry's goal. Harry taking on...