Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth

Prince Harry is speaking out about the media’s reaction to Princess Charlotte’s birth.

With Prince William’s growing family, the Duke of Sussex was reminded of his place in the line of succession for the second time.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ he recalls: “Willy and Kate had welcomed their second child. Charlotte. I was an uncle again, and very happy about it. But, predictably, during one interview that day or the next a journalist questioned me about it as though I’d received a terminal diagnosis. No, mate. Thrilled to bits. But you’re further down the line of succession. Couldn’t be happier for Willy and Kate.”

Harry then continues: “The journalist pressed: Fifth in line—hm. No longer even the Spare of the Spare. I thought: First of all, it’s a good thing to be farther from the center of a volcano. Second, what kind of monster would think of himself and his place in the line of succession at such a time, rather than welcoming a new life into the world?”

