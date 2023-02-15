Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth
Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth

Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth

Prince Harry reveals horrifying comments of media over Princess Charlotte’s birth

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry speaks about media’s reaction to Charlotte’s birth.
  • Harry was reminded of his place in the line of succession for the second time.
  • In his memoir ‘Spare,’ he recalls: I was an uncle again, and very happy about it.
Advertisement

Prince Harry is speaking out about the media’s reaction to Princess Charlotte’s birth.

With Prince William’s growing family, the Duke of Sussex was reminded of his place in the line of succession for the second time.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ he recalls: “Willy and Kate had welcomed their second child. Charlotte. I was an uncle again, and very happy about it. But, predictably, during one interview that day or the next a journalist questioned me about it as though I’d received a terminal diagnosis. No, mate. Thrilled to bits. But you’re further down the line of succession. Couldn’t be happier for Willy and Kate.”

Harry then continues: “The journalist pressed: Fifth in line—hm. No longer even the Spare of the Spare. I thought: First of all, it’s a good thing to be farther from the center of a volcano. Second, what kind of monster would think of himself and his place in the line of succession at such a time, rather than welcoming a new life into the world?”

Also Read

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem,
Ali Zafar talks about PSL 8 anthem, "Sab Sitaray Humaray" 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story