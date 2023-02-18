Advertisement
Prince Harry reveals reason Britons hated Americans in 2016

Articles
  • Prince Harry reveals why British people disliked Americans in 2016.
  • Prince Harry reasons citing politics and the Afghan War.
  • He believes that Americans are too loud, too rich, too happy.
Prince Harry has revealed why British people disliked Americans in 2016.

The Duke of Sussex stated in his biography ‘Spare’ that politics and the Afghan War had significant roles in the illness.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ he writes: “Many Brits despised the American war in Afghanistan, and resented being dragged into it. With some the anti-American sentiment ran very hot. I was reminded of my childhood, when people warned me all the time about Americans. Too loud, too rich, too happy. Too confident, too direct, too honest.”

He then expressed his personal viewpoint: “Nah, I always thought. Yanks didn’t beat about the bush, didn’t fill the air with polite snorts and throat clearings before coming to the point. Whatever was on their mind, they’d spit it out, like a sneeze, and while that could be problematic at times, I usually found it preferable to the alternative: No one saying what they truly felt. No one wanting to hear how you felt.”

