Prince Harry should be searched for Netflix wire at the coronation

Princess Diana’s wedding gown designer has claimed that Prince Harry should be searched for a wire at the King’s coronation in case he’s recording for his Netflix show.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place in May of this year, but whether Harry and Meghan should attend has been a source of contention.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited, but the royal couple is “undecided” on whether or not to attend.

It comes in the wake of Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, in which he targeted several senior members of the royal family.

However, fashion expert David Emanuel believes that extra precautions should be taken when Harry visits.

The Welsh dress designer stated that he believed the Duke should be investigated in case he attempted to record any conversations for his Netflix show.

“I hope he gets searched before he arrives on this land,” he told News. To be honest, he could be wired up for Netflix. Whatever he says, he will retract and give to Netflix, along with more stories.”

Mr. Emanuel collaborated on Princess Diana’s ivory taffeta wedding gown. She wore the gown, which had a 25-foot train, to her wedding to then-Prince Charles in 1991.

In response, Charlotte Griffiths of the Mail on Sunday stated, “There have been reports that the Royal Family only plan to talk to him about the weather because they don’t dare talk to him about anything else.”

Host Dan Wotton stated that there was “no evidence” that the Sussexes had ever used such espionage-like tactics.

However, he claimed that family members were “acutely aware” that what they said to the couple might not be kept private.

Since the release of Spare last month, Harry’s relationship with the royals has been especially strained.

