  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince Harry under fire for selling his life story on ‘installments’
Articles
  • Prince Harry criticized for sharing his life story in ‘installments’.
  • Ahmed Twaij accusing him of keeping his stories for money.
  • This admission was made by filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij in an op-ed.
Prince Harry has come under fire for sharing his life story in ‘installments’ to those who can afford it the most.

This admission was made by filmmaker and journalist Ahmed Twaij in an op-ed.

In it, he accused the Duke of keeping his terrible stories for money, claiming that he did it “in equal amounts” for all three employers.

He also said, “Harry’s latest claim, while promoting his book, is that his elder brother William — the first in line to the British throne — physically assaulted him.”

“Instead of relaying that to the police at the time, Harry opted to save the detail for a memoir sold at an official retail price of £28 ($34) per copy. I guess he needed to balance what scandalous topics made it to the Netflix documentary for which he and Meghan were reportedly paid $100m, what makes it to a Spotify podcast series apparently worth $18m and what made it to the book. How else would he get people to pay for all of them?”

