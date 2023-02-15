Advertisement
Prince Harry was upset with delay in his wedding

Prince Harry was upset with delay in his wedding

Prince Harry was upset with delay in his wedding

Prince Harry was upset with delay in his wedding

  • Prince Harry wished for a family of his own but was left out.
  • He thought it was unfair of the universe.
  • Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018 at Westminster Abbey.
Back in the day, Prince Harry wished for a family. Harry reveals in his biography ‘Spare’ that seeing his pals marry the love of their lives made him feel left out.

When asked about a similar wedding of a friend, Guy, Harry recalls: “He and his bride were the stars of this show, the center of attention, and my old mate was rightly savoring it. It made me so happy to see him so happy, though now and then, as couples paired off, as lovers drifted into corners or swayed to songs by Beyoncé and Adele, I’d wander over to the bar and think: When’s it going to be my turn?”

Then Harry had a thought: “The one person who might want it most, to be married, to have a family, and it’s never going to happen. More than a little petulantly, I thought: It’s just not fair of the universe.”

In 2017, Harry and Meghan Markle finally met. The pair married at Westminster Abbey in 2018.

Prince Harry demands meeting with King Charles and William ahead coronation
Prince Harry demands meeting with King Charles and William ahead coronation

Harry and Meghan indecisive about attending Charles' Coronation. Prince Harry not expected...

