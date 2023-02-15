Advertisement
  • Prince Harry’s breakup request could not surprise Cressida Bonas
  • Prince Harry discusses the moment he split up with Cressida Bonas.
  • He explains that he drove to her friend’s house and told her his thoughts.
  • She nodded and helped him cry.
Prince Harry discusses the agonizing moment he walked down to split up with Cressida Bonas.

Following a chat with a close mutual friend, the Duke of Sussex summoned the fortitude to talk with Bonas about their separation.

In his memoir “Spare,” Harry mentions the 2014 discussion. “The day after we got home from Kazakhstan I phoned a mate, who was also close with Cress. I told him about my feelings and asked for advice. Without hesitation the mate said that if it was done it must be done quickly. So I drove straight over to see Cress. She was staying with a friend. Her bedroom was on the ground floor, windows looking onto the street. I heard cars and people going by as I sat gingerly on the bed and told her my thinking.”

He added: “She nodded. None of it seemed to surprise her. These things had been on her mind as well. I’ve learned so much from you, Cress. M She nodded. She looked at the floor, tears running down her cheeks. Damn, I thought. She helped me cry. And now I’m leaving her in tears.”

