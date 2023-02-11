Prince William and Kate Middleton officially visits Cornwall

William and Kate made their first formal visit to Cornwall.

They visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth.

They also heard from people of ‘Young and Talented Cornwall’ scheme.

On Thursday, Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first combined formal visit to Cornwall as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

National Maritime Museum Cornwall

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall began their day to the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth, where they learned more about Cornwall’s rich marine legacy and how the Museum is trying to highlight the relevance of maritime concerns to the modern day.

The National Maritime Museum Cornwall, located in Discovery Quay, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year after opening in 2003. It is a popular destination for children and visitors from Cornwall and beyond, with fifteen galleries, a boat construction workshop, and interactive exhibitions.

During their tour, they initially spent time in the Museum’s workshop, where they met locals working on the refurbishment of the Kiwi, a fourteen-foot sailing dinghy gifted to Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh by the Royal New Zealand Navy as a wedding present.

They also heard from a group of young people who are part of the ‘Young and Talented Cornwall’ scheme, which gives financial assistance to help young people from all throughout Cornwall reach their full potential, regardless of their financial resources or background.

Over the last 10 years, the fund has awarded about £350,000 to 275 individuals, including potential Olympic medalists, international rugby players, and artists presently playing in major orchestras.

The Dracaena Centre

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visited the Dracaena Centre to hear about the extensive range of assistance and services offered by the organisation, which has the purpose of creating a healthy, happy, and mutually supportive society.

The Centre, which is located between Falmouth and Penryn, services both towns as well as the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and serves approximately 10,000 individuals per year.

The Centre strives to empower individuals, promote equal opportunity, and develop a stronger community by providing services such as family and youth assistance, children’s activities, legal advice, sports and fitness, and community food programmes.

During their tour, William and Kate attended a workshop for local women and their young children, where they learned how The Dracaena Centre has helped them as parents and boosted their children’s development through play and creativity.

They then visited with representatives from St Petrocs, a local, independent organisation that works with people who are homeless or at danger of becoming homeless in Cornwall.

To round up the day, the Duke and Duchess paid a visit to the NHS Wellbeing Hub, which is housed at the Centre, to learn about how they provide community-based mental health and wellbeing support throughout the local area.

