  News
  Royal Family
  Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand
Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand

Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand

Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand

Prince William and Kate Middleton sends message of solidarity to New Zealand

  •  William and Kate issued a public message of support after Cyclone Gabrielle killed.
  • At least eight people and displaced over 10,000 people on New Zealand’s North Island.
  • They tweeted “Kia haumaru koutou katoa”, which translates as a wish for everyone to be safe.
After Cyclone Gabrielle killed at least eight people and displaced over 10,000 people on New Zealand’s North Island, Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a public message of support.

Taking to Twitter, the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted, “We are thinking of all the communities who have been affected by the devastating weather events in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

They further said, “As ever, we are in awe of the valiant efforts of emergency responders risking their lives to help those in danger.”

The royal couple also included the words “Kia haumaru koutou katoa”, which translates as a wish for everyone to be safe.

Meanwhile, officials with the local emergency management agency said it was “unknown” how long the district would be without clean water.

On Friday, authorities reported that 62,000 homes across the country were still without power.

King Charles and Prince William are said to have declined Prince Harry’s request
King Charles and Prince William are said to have declined Prince Harry’s request

King Charles and Prince William are said to have declined Prince Harry's...

