Prince William has ‘list of reasons’ to hate Prince Harry

Articles
  • Prince William has a long list of reasons to dislike Prince Harry.
  • Including how the Harry would “get away with murder” as a youngster.
  • This was documented in a column which revealed Prince William’s anger.
According to reports, Prince William has a lengthy list of reasons to dislike Prince Harry, including how the spare would “get away with murder” as a youngster, letting his elder brother to “receive the scolding.”

Dan Wootton, a royal specialist and pundit, brought this claim to light.

This is all documented in a column, which includes deep insight into Prince William’s purported rage at Prince Harry over his Coronation invitation.

The author stated in it, “There have been many moments in the past two decades where Prince William has had cause to be angry with Prince Harry.”

“Pre-Meghan, it started with various childhood scrapes where his younger brother seemed to get away with murder even though it was the future king who would end up punished by his parents.”

“Post-Meghan, the Oprah Winfrey interview where the Sussexes accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family of racism (and claimed Kate made Meghan cry at that notorious bridesmaid fitting) as Prince Philip was on his deathbed took his outrage and fury to another level.”











