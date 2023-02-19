Prince William kids likes to call King Charles ‘Grandpa Wales’

Charles is referred to as “Grandpa Wales” by his grandchildren.

It is a tribute to his old title of Prince of Wales.

Charles ascended to the throne of England after Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles is referred to as “Grandpa Wales” by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte use the late Queen Elizabeth’s moniker.

The site said that Queen Elizabeth dubbed her own grandfather King George V ‘Grandpa England’.

It was stated that the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ grandfather’s moniker is a tribute to his old title of Prince of Wales, which he held before becoming King.

After his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in September of last year at the age of 95, Charles ascended to the throne of England.

The coronation of the king is scheduled for May of this year.

