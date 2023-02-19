Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince William kids likes to call King Charles ‘Grandpa Wales’
Prince William kids likes to call King Charles ‘Grandpa Wales’

Prince William kids likes to call King Charles ‘Grandpa Wales’

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William kids likes to call King Charles ‘Grandpa Wales’

Prince William kids likes to call King Charles ‘Grandpa Wales’

Advertisement
  • Charles is referred to as “Grandpa Wales” by his grandchildren.
  • It is a tribute to his old title of Prince of Wales.
  • Charles ascended to the throne of England after Queen Elizabeth II.
Advertisement

King Charles is referred to as “Grandpa Wales” by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte use the late Queen Elizabeth’s moniker.

The site said that Queen Elizabeth dubbed her own grandfather King George V ‘Grandpa England’.

It was stated that the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ grandfather’s moniker is a tribute to his old title of Prince of Wales, which he held before becoming King.

After his mother, Queen Elizabeth, died in September of last year at the age of 95, Charles ascended to the throne of England.

The coronation of the king is scheduled for May of this year.

Advertisement

Also Read

Hugh Jackman, an American actor, issues new warning to King Charles
Hugh Jackman, an American actor, issues new warning to King Charles

Hugh Jackman has predicted that Australia will soon secede from the British...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anne Hathaway rocks sheer dress for berlin film festival premiere
Anne Hathaway rocks sheer dress for berlin film festival premiere
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to learn from from Camilla and King Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to learn from from Camilla and King Charles
'The one that got away' Penn Badgley recalls auditioning for 'Breaking Bad'
'The one that got away' Penn Badgley recalls auditioning for 'Breaking Bad'
Manish Malhotra shares loved-up clicks of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 
Manish Malhotra shares loved-up clicks of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani 
Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival
Gisele Bündchen Lands in Rio de Janeiro for Carnival
The coronation of King Charles to deliver 12 new musical pieces
The coronation of King Charles to deliver 12 new musical pieces
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story