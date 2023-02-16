Prince William wanted the Africa project from Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • Harry claims that William attempted to steal Africa from him.
  • they almost came to blows in front of their childhood mates.
According to Prince Harry, Prince William attempted to steal Africa away from him.

In his memoir ‘Spare,’ the Duke of Sussex discusses how he fought his brother to make the continent his mission.

When asked about William, Harry stated: “Africa was his thing, he said. And he had the right to say this, or felt he did, because he was the Heir. It was ever in his power to veto my thing, and he had every intention of exercising, even flexing, that veto power.”

Prince Harry says: “We’d had some real rows about it

“One day, we almost came to blows in front of our childhood mates, the sons of Emilie and Hugh.

Harry further said: “One of the sons asked: Why can’t you both work on Africa? Willy had a fit, flew at this son for daring to make such a suggestion.”

“Because rhinos, elephants, that’s mine! It was all so obvious. He cared less about finding his purpose or passion than about winning his lifelong competition with me,” Harry notes.

