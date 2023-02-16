Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit
Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit

Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit

Articles
Advertisement
Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit

Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit

Advertisement
  • Harry and William had a disagreement over Harry’s goal.
  • Harry taking on Africa, with William feeling slighted.
  • Harry defended his work with wounded soldiers.
Advertisement

Prince William was irritated. Prince Harry travelled alone to the North Pole.

In his biography ‘Spare,’ Harry recalls a disagreement with William over taking on Africa as his goal.

He mentions: “Over several more heated discussions, it emerged that Willy, when I’d gone to the North Pole, had sadly been resentful. He’d felt slighted that he hadn’t been the one invited.”

Harry added: “At the same time he also said that he’d stepped aside, gallantly, that he’d permitted me to go, indeed that he’d permitted all my work with wounded soldiers. I let you have veterans, why can’t you let me have African elephants and rhinos?”

Also Read

Prince William unaffected by attacks made by Prince Harry
Prince William unaffected by attacks made by Prince Harry

Prince William is upset by Prince Harry's memoir, Spare. It paints Kate...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
SRK appears intense in the picture from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot
SRK appears intense in the picture from the Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot
Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson poured hearts out over motherhood
Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson poured hearts out over motherhood
'Older women' from Spare confession shocks Prince Harry
'Older women' from Spare confession shocks Prince Harry
Rihanna reflecting on her path to motherhood
Rihanna reflecting on her path to motherhood
Lawyer accuse Meghan Markle of defaming Samantha Markle
Lawyer accuse Meghan Markle of defaming Samantha Markle
Aiman Khan & Muneeb Butt' daughter Amal's Annual Sports Day: pictures
Aiman Khan & Muneeb Butt' daughter Amal's Annual Sports Day: pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story