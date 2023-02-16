Prince William was angry at Prince Harry for his North Pole visit

Prince William unaffected by attacks made by Prince Harry
Prince William is upset by Prince Harry's memoir, Spare. It paints Kate...
Prince William was irritated. Prince Harry travelled alone to the North Pole.
In his biography ‘Spare,’ Harry recalls a disagreement with William over taking on Africa as his goal.
He mentions: “Over several more heated discussions, it emerged that Willy, when I’d gone to the North Pole, had sadly been resentful. He’d felt slighted that he hadn’t been the one invited.”
Harry added: “At the same time he also said that he’d stepped aside, gallantly, that he’d permitted me to go, indeed that he’d permitted all my work with wounded soldiers. I let you have veterans, why can’t you let me have African elephants and rhinos?”
