Princess Diana’s former butler willing to share her ‘secret’

Paul Burrell expresses desire to contact Prince William and Harry.

Paul claims he has information about Princess Diana previously unknown.

He is not looking for anything in return.

Advertisement

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s butler, has stated that he wishes to contact Prince William and Prince Harry.

The former Royal aide claims he has information concerning Princess Diana that was previously unknown.

Mr. Burrell states: “I think they should know,” he said.

He adds: “My illness has focused my attention on telling the boys things before it’s too late – telling them what they really should know.

“I think Diana would say to me, ‘Paul, you must make this a priority. You must go and see my boys’.”

“I think what I have to say could bring the boys back together, which Diana would have desperately wanted. I will only tell them the truth, that is all. I am not looking for anything in return,” he concluded.

Advertisement

Also Read Princess Diana’s sweet nickname for Prince Harry revealed Princess Diana gave her son Prince Harry a nickname to make him...