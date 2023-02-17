Princess Diana’s sweet nickname for Prince Harry revealed

Advertisement
Princess Diana gave her son Prince Harry a nickname to make him feel “extra special,” according to royal commentator Charles Rae.

Rae told Marie Claire that the late Princess of Wales believed the now Duke of Sussex would have been “better equipped” for the role of “future King.”

“Both [Princess Diana] and Charles referred to William as Wombat when he was much younger. It was given to him by Diana,” Rae shared.

“Diana dubbed Harry GKH (Good King Harry) because she thought he would have been better equipped for the role as a future king,” the expert added.

He went on to say that Diana used to refer to him as “Good King Harry” to make him feel “extra special.”

Rae also stated that prior to Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, he had no idea what the brothers’ nicknames for each other were.

“These nicknames are revealed in Spare and are completely new,” he said, “Willy is pretty straightforward, but Harold is a mystery as Harry’s correct name is Henry.”

“I suspect it was William just having a little bit of fun with Harry,” he added.

