  • Princess Eugenie challenging royal family with ties to Prince Harry
  • Princess Eugenie’s presence at the 2021 Super Bowl starts speculations.
  • Eugenie’s ties with Harry has strained relations with the Royal Family.
  • Super Bowl celebration with the Duke of Sussex disturbed her family.
According to an analyst, Princess Eugenie‘s proximity to Prince Harry has strained relations inside the Royal Family.

Eugenie’s presence at the 2021 Super Bowl celebration with the Duke of Sussex disturbed her family, according to royal author Duncan Larcombe.

In an interview, he stated: “The royals have stayed quite consistent and firm when it comes to Harry and Meghan, as we’ve seen.

“Eugenie is breaking ranks from the rest of the royals by being seen so publicly to endorse Harry and Meghan in their new life.

“It endorses what they said about the royals,” he adds.

