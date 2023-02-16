Queen Elizabeth’s magnificent jewel of 18th birthday

Queen Elizabeth’s private collection included over 300 pieces.

Queen Elizabeth wore the stunning Aquamarine Clips.

Queen Elizabeth’s father gave them to her.

Rare ruby necklaces, sapphire earrings, and £50 million brooches are among Queen Elizabeth‘s most stunning gems and jewels. The late monarch’s private collection included over 300 pieces, but she chose a very special brooch to wear in her final portrait.

In her last portrait, Queen Elizabeth wore the stunning Aquamarine Clips, a two clip brooch that was also one of her favorite pieces.

According to RH Jewellers, “these pretty blue brooches were one of Her Majesty’s most sentimental pieces”.

“Gifted to her by her father, King George VI, on her 18th birthday, she wore the two clips on several occasions, including her public address during the 2020 lockdown,” they explained.

According to the archives of the French luxury jewellery store Boucheron, Prince George, Duke of Kent, Queen Elizabeth’s uncle, purchased the art-deco aquamarine and diamond brooches from the London store in 1937.

Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released. The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee – the first British Monarch to reach this milestone. Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/UyVfjVvJgw — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 18, 2022

After his brother, the Duke of Kent, died in an air crash a few years later, Queen Elizabeth’s father gave them to her on 18th birthday in 1944.

Boucheron, a French jewellery house, has a long history of contributing to the Royal Family’s jewellery collection.

Since 1883, the jewellers, who opened their first store in Paris, have been a favourite of royalty.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who was the former Grand Duchess Maria Alexandrovna of the Romanovs before marrying Prince Alfred, visited the shop that year and purchased natural pearls to make a necklace.

Since then, the Royal Family has visited the store in search of the most unique and beautiful pieces of jewellery.

Because the Aquamarine Clips were a birthday gift from her beloved father, they were one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourite and most sentimental pieces.

She wore them at least 50 times in public, including during her 2010 UN address and the 75th anniversary of her father King George VI’s speech announcing the end of World War II.

The late monarch wore it for her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and her final official portrait that same year.

The Palace released the portrait of the monarch, taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie, “to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee – the first British monarch to reach this milestone”.

Claire Choisne, creative director at Boucheron said “I am a fan of the Queen and always have been.

“My grandmother was from Liverpool – and I’m probably the shame of my family because I’m so French, but I always watched the Queen’s speech at Christmas on the BBC since I was a child – the French commentary would never do.

“I was so touched that she wore something sentimental in her final portrait. It shows that it was emotion that won in the end, not a tiara or a crown. It was those two little brooches, the family present, that she chose to wear.”

She continued: “It’s in classic art deco style, sharp with symmetry and baguette-cut diamonds, but balanced and softened with the baby blue of the aquamarines.

She told “To me, Queen Elizabeth was an icon of style because of the way she played with colour. My first mood board was a lot of pictures of the Queen in all the colours,”

Her engagement ring, which was inscribed with a sweet message from Prince Philip, was another of her favourite pieces.

Queen Elizabeth also adored her diamond brooches Cullinian III and Cullinan IV, as well as the Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, which Princess Diana and Kate, Princess of Wales wore on special occasions.

