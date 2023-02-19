Queen Margrethe II reveals reason behind stripping titles of grandchildren

Advertisement
  • Queen Margrethe II stripped four grandchildren of their titles.
  • The Queen disclosed the reason for her decision.
  • Queen Margrethe did this to relieve the weight from Crown Prince.
In an unexpected move, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark stripped Prince Joachim’s four children of their prince and princess titles last year.

In an interview with Danish publication, the 82-year-old queen disclosed the reason for her decision to relieve the weight from Crown Prince Frederik as the future King.

She revealed, “It’s been important to me that this should never be Frederik’s lot to make that kind of decision.”

She added, “It’s better that I did. Because then it’s the old lady that made the decision. I am not keen to get into it to be honest. I could mention some things, but you shouldn’t have to tell everything. But it is still a little bit too private to talk about.”

Athena, 11, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Prince Nikolai, 23, are now Counts and Countesses, and are addressed to as Their Excellencies after their former prince and princess titles.

Margrethe revealed in her New Year’s message that her relationship with Prince Joachim and his wife Princess Marie had “run into issues,” which “hurts [her].”

