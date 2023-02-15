Advertisement
Reconciliation unlikely between King Charles and Prince Harry

Articles
  • Harry and Meghan expected to attend King Charles’ coronation.
  • Reconciliation negotiations between the two sides are unlikely.
  • Reconciliation becomes impossible due to the couple’s ties with the Firm.
According to a recent rumour, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may attend King Charles III’s coronation, but reconciliation negotiations between the pair and the Firm seem doubtful.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be welcomed to the King’s coronation in May, but peace negotiations between the two sides are unlikely because the couple’s connection with the Firm appears to be irreparable.

“Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that,” a royal source informs.

However, any peace discussions between them are unlikely to take place during the King’s momentous event, as Prince William and other senior royals are hesitant to give the Sussexes another opportunity following their bombshells against the palace.

“And they should realize that there is only one subject that many members of the royal family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather,” according to the insider.

