Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Republic’s leader expresses his resolve, as King Charles faces protests
Republic’s leader expresses his resolve, as King Charles faces protests

Republic’s leader expresses his resolve, as King Charles faces protests

Articles
Advertisement
Republic’s leader expresses his resolve, as King Charles faces protests

Republic’s leader expresses his resolve, as King Charles faces protestsc

Advertisement
  • King Charles was heckled by anti-monarchy protesters in Milton Keynes.
  • We’re determined to get the message across that it’s OK to protest against the royals.
  • Republic has also stated that it will protest the coronation on May 6.
Advertisement

 

Graham Smith, the leader of the Republic, has stated his intention to protest the royals after King Charles was heckled by anti-monarchy protesters in Milton Keynes.

He wrote on Twitter,  “I asked Charles why he´s wasting money on the coronation. He didn´t want to answer.”

“We´re determined to get the message across that it´s OK to protest against the royals,” he added.

While on a walkabout in Milton Keynes, north of London, King Charles III came across a group of anti-monarchy activists.

Protesters held up yellow placards with the message “Not my king,” joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.

Advertisement

The demonstration was organised by “Republic,” a group that advocates for the abolition of the monarchy and the election of a head of state in the United Kingdom.

Republic has also stated that it will protest the coronation on May 6.

Charles was attending a church reception to commemorate Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Also Read

King Charles III to execute his ‘five-year plan’ very rapidly
King Charles III to execute his ‘five-year plan’ very rapidly

King Charles will quickly implement his "five-year plan." King Charles has a...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zeenat Aman discusses her decision to stop colouring her hair
Zeenat Aman discusses her decision to stop colouring her hair
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
Nadia Hussain’s outfit gets harsh criticism
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
We want to do Glastonbury, says Duran Duran
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Prince Harry's status as a role model for men all over the world: Expert
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
Ajith Kumar's pictures and videos from vacation go viral
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
'This could be the end of Ant-Man' says Paul Rudd
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story