Republic’s leader expresses his resolve, as King Charles faces protests

King Charles III to execute his ‘five-year plan’ very rapidly
King Charles will quickly implement his "five-year plan." King Charles has a...
Graham Smith, the leader of the Republic, has stated his intention to protest the royals after King Charles was heckled by anti-monarchy protesters in Milton Keynes.
He wrote on Twitter, “I asked Charles why he´s wasting money on the coronation. He didn´t want to answer.”
“We´re determined to get the message across that it´s OK to protest against the royals,” he added.
While on a walkabout in Milton Keynes, north of London, King Charles III came across a group of anti-monarchy activists.
Protesters held up yellow placards with the message “Not my king,” joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.
The demonstration was organised by “Republic,” a group that advocates for the abolition of the monarchy and the election of a head of state in the United Kingdom.
Republic has also stated that it will protest the coronation on May 6.
Charles was attending a church reception to commemorate Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.