Republic’s leader expresses his resolve, as King Charles faces protests

King Charles was heckled by anti-monarchy protesters in Milton Keynes.

Graham Smith, the leader of the Republic, has stated his intention to protest the royals after King Charles was heckled by anti-monarchy protesters in Milton Keynes.

He wrote on Twitter, “I asked Charles why he´s wasting money on the coronation. He didn´t want to answer.”

“We´re determined to get the message across that it´s OK to protest against the royals,” he added.

While on a walkabout in Milton Keynes, north of London, King Charles III came across a group of anti-monarchy activists.

Protesters held up yellow placards with the message “Not my king,” joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.

The demonstration was organised by “Republic,” a group that advocates for the abolition of the monarchy and the election of a head of state in the United Kingdom.

Republic has also stated that it will protest the coronation on May 6.

Charles was attending a church reception to commemorate Milton Keynes becoming a city as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

