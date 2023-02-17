Royal Family ignores Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s request

Meghan and Prince Harry have been shunned by their royal relatives.

Royals have turned a deaf ear to their efforts to reconcile.

They are unlikely to attend King Charles’ coronation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been shunned by their royal relatives, who have turned a deaf ear to the couple’s effort to reconcile with the royal family.

According to reports, Harry and Meghan are working hard to secure a response from the royal family to get down and discuss the concerns ahead of the coronation. Yet, the Palace has completely rejected the pair and their desire for reconciliation.

Meghan and Harry, who are allegedly on the invitation list, are unlikely to attend King Charles’ coronation in London on May 6.

Former royal journalist Michael Cole alleged that King Charles “played a blinder” in handling the matter of Harry and Meghan attending his Coronation.

In an interview host Paul Murray said: “The King, actually, has played a blinder here. He’s made it clear from the very beginning that his youngest son, and his youngest son’s wife, are perfectly welcome at the Coronation.”

