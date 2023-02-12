Royal Family plans to protect King Charles’ coronation from Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to attend King’s Coronation.

The royal family is “on edge” due to Prince Harry’s memoir.

Plan is in place to ensure that Harry and Meghan do not dominate.

A thorough plan is in place to ensure that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not dominate the coronation of King Charles.

According to a source close to the royal family, the royal family fully expects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend the King’s Coronation, but they are allegedly “on edge” about a possible reunion with the couple.

“Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that,” the insider said.

The source said, “And they should realize that there is only one subject that many members of the Royal Family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather.”

According to the story, several of Prince Harry’s assertions in his memoir “Spare” have hurt the royal family.

