Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes

Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes

Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes

Royal family shared photos of King Charles from Milton Keynes

  • King Charles made his first social media post after meeting anti-monarchy activists in Milton Keynes.
  • Celebrating the city’s City Status. Protesters held yellow placards with the message “Not my king”.
  • A group calling for an end to the monarchy and an elected head of state in Britain.
King Charles has made his first social media post after meeting a group of anti-monarchy activists on a walkabout in Milton Keynes, north of London.

Buckingham Palace shared photos from Charles’ visit on behalf of the King and tweeted, “The city of Milton Keynes.

“The King today joined the local community as Milton Keynes celebrated officially receiving its City Status.”

 

Earlier, a group of protesters held up distinctive yellow placards with the message “Not my king”, joining a crowd waving Union Jack flags.

The demonstration was organized by “Republic”, a group calling for an end to the monarchy and an elected head of state in Britain.

