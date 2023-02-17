Royal members likely to be given important roles during Coronation

The Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is set to be a true family affair.





It may be King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Coronation, but the historic event is shaping up to be a true family affair for the royals.

Almost everyone is expected to be invited and attend, with some members of the Firm rumored to be given important roles during the Westminster Abbey service on May 6, with hopes that they will be dressed in full regalia.

So far, few details about the event have been released, though we do know that Camilla will wear Queen Mary’s Crown and that it will be a smaller and shorter event than the last Coronation in 1953.

It is also believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the King’s estranged son and daughter-in-law, will be invited, though their attendance remains uncertain.

But what can we expect from them if they do show up? Will the Princess of Wales be involved? Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis be present?

Dr Tessa Dunlop, author and historian, joins us to discuss what roles the royals other than Charles and Camilla will play at the Coronation – and what we can expect to see from them on the big day.

One of the most pressing issues to be resolved before the Coronation is whether Harry and Meghan will attend.

They are said to be on the guest list, but Harry’s relationship with his father has been strained, with him and Meghan making several allegations about the royals in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and a Netflix docuseries.

