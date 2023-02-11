Sarah Ferguson to speak about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson to speak about Harry, Meghan, and Queen Elizabeth.

Sarah to appear in New York to promote her new romance novel.

The British media is expecting that Sarah Ferguson will have something to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when she appears in New York to promote her new romance novel.

According to rumours, the Duchess of York will speak about Prince Harry, Meghan, and the late Queen Elizabeth.

She will be appearing at a worldwide cultural centre in NYC on March 6, where she will be “talking about her relationship with the Queen and answer a few questions about Harry and Meghan”.

Some believe she will come out against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, while others believe she will not because her daughter Eugenie has close relations with Meghan and Harry.

It is believed that she will provide diplomatic responses to questions regarding Meghan and Harry.

The book, titled A Most Intriguing Lady, would rely on certain biographical elements from the Duchess’s life in the Royal Family as well as historical characters.

