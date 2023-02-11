Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson to speak about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson to speak about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Ferguson to speak about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sarah Ferguson to speak about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Sarah Ferguson to speak about Harry, Meghan, and Queen Elizabeth.
  • Sarah to appear in New York to promote her new romance novel.
  • Some believe she will come out against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Advertisement

The British media is expecting that Sarah Ferguson will have something to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when she appears in New York to promote her new romance novel.

According to rumours, the Duchess of York will speak about Prince Harry, Meghan, and the late Queen Elizabeth.

She will be appearing at a worldwide cultural centre in NYC on March 6, where she will be “talking about her relationship with the Queen and answer a few questions about Harry and Meghan”.

Some believe she will come out against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, while others believe she will not because her daughter Eugenie has close relations with Meghan and Harry.

It is believed that she will provide diplomatic responses to questions regarding Meghan and Harry.

The book, titled A Most Intriguing Lady, would rely on certain biographical elements from the Duchess’s life in the Royal Family as well as historical characters.

Advertisement

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning ‘huge Coronation coup’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning ‘huge Coronation coup’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be planning a "huge Coronation coup"...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story