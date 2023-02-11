Sarah Ferguson to speak about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning ‘huge Coronation coup’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be planning a "huge Coronation coup"...
The British media is expecting that Sarah Ferguson will have something to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when she appears in New York to promote her new romance novel.
According to rumours, the Duchess of York will speak about Prince Harry, Meghan, and the late Queen Elizabeth.
She will be appearing at a worldwide cultural centre in NYC on March 6, where she will be “talking about her relationship with the Queen and answer a few questions about Harry and Meghan”.
Some believe she will come out against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, while others believe she will not because her daughter Eugenie has close relations with Meghan and Harry.
It is believed that she will provide diplomatic responses to questions regarding Meghan and Harry.
The book, titled A Most Intriguing Lady, would rely on certain biographical elements from the Duchess’s life in the Royal Family as well as historical characters.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.